President Zelensky Makes Passionate Plea To Join European Parliament

The Ukraine president has requested membership in the European Union.
By Susie MadrakMarch 1, 2022

Ukraine President Zelensky urged the EU via video link to an emergency session of the European Parliament today to "prove that you are with us" a day after Kyiv officially asked to join the bloc. Via Reuters:

European Union lawmakers, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Zelensky a standing ovation.

"We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," Zelensky said in Ukrainian in a speech translated into English by an interpreter who spoke through tears.

"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness," he said. "The EU will be much stronger with us."

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv this morning:

