'You Gotta Be Kidding!' Trump Loses It After EU Reporter Asks About Epstein

President Donald Trump grew frustrated with a reporter who asked about Jeffrey Epstein during an announcement about a trade deal with the European Union.
By David EdwardsJuly 27, 2025

President Donald Trump grew frustrated with a reporter who asked about Jeffrey Epstein during an announcement about a trade deal with the European Union.

"Mr. President, was part of the rush to get this deal done to knock the Jeffrey Epstein story [out of the headlines]?" the reporter asked during a press conference in Scotland on Sunday.

"Oh, you gotta be kidding with that!" Trump exclaimed. "No, had nothing to do with it. Only you would think that."

"That had nothing to do with it," the president insisted.

