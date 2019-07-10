Bill Barr: Ha Ha, Just Kidding! I Won't Recuse Myself In Epstein Case

Via Bloomberg, the news that Bill Barr will not recuse himself from the Epstein case:
Attorney General William Barr won’t recuse himself from involvement in the new charges filed against alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by federal prosecutors in New York, according to a Justice Department official.
Barr made the decision on Tuesday after consulting with career ethics officials at the department, said the official, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter.
This is the same little trick he pulled with the Mueller report: He "consults" ethics officials, but since we don't know what they told him, we don't know that he took their advice.
But Barr doesn't limit his questionable behavior to the Epstein case. This week, he tried to undermine Robert Mueller's appearance before the House, and went along with Trump's insane request to impose his will over the judge in the U.S. census case. He is indeed Trump's Roy Cohn: