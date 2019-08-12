No One Trusts Bill Barr On Epstein Case

Bill Barr destroyed his credibility by engaging in a cover up in plain sight for Donald Trump on the Mueller investigation. This morning, he read a statement.

New: DOJ released a transcript of Bill Barr's remarks on Jeffrey Epstein. cc: @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/qCRRjpNd9o — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 12, 2019

And now that the sh** has hit the fan (yes there's always been sh** on the fan at the Trump White House) in the Epstein case, and trust in the DOJ is at zero, the only thing we know for sure is that there is no justice and no closure for the victims.

Jeffery Epstein's lawyers are still getting paid, however, because they've requested a Fox News doctor be in attendance at the autopsy.

New York City’s former chief medical examiner and current Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden has been tapped by Jeffrey Epstein’s team to observe the financier’s autopsy after he was found dead in his jail cell Saturday, apparently by suicide. A Sunday press release from NYC’s current chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson indicated the cause of death is “pending further information” and that Baden had observed. Baden has been a Fox News contributor since 2003, according to a contributor page that also highlights the fact he “was chairman of the House Select Committee on Assassinations Forensic Pathology Panel that investigated the assassinations of Pres. John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

BREAKING / NBC News: The New York City Medical Examiner Says the "determination is pending further information at this time" as to Jeffrey Epstein's death.



At the request of Epstein's representatives and with the knowledge of federal prosecutors Dr. Michael Baden also attended — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 11, 2019

My thoughts are with Epstein's victims.