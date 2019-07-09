No One Is In The Mood For Alex Acosta's Gaslighting Ways

Earlier Tuesday, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta took to Twitter to excuse his heinous decision to allow pedophile and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein off the hook for his crimes in Florida. Epstein served a few months in prison and had to register as a sex offender, but otherwise paid no price for his crimes.

Acosta wants us all to believe justice was done, and it was all good, which is the bill of goods he tried to sell in a series of tweets.

"The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence," Acosta wrote. "With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.

"Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice," his final tweet concludes.

This is, of course, BS. Acosta had plenty of evidence to put Epstein away for good and chose instead to give him a sweetheart deal which was so horrible he intentionally did not notify Epstein's victims because he knew beyond all doubt they would have raised hell over it.

Twitter was not having any of it:

The “new evidence” is the unsealed old evidence you covered up. You failed those poor girls and cannot be trusted to protect anyone against human trafficking. #AcostaResign https://t.co/fM7PMfoamV — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 9, 2019

The ratio is not your friend, you rape enabling piece of shit #AcostaResign #EpsteinArrest https://t.co/0NTBkvMvem — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 9, 2019

The way that you as a FL U.S. attorney handled Epstein's crimes in 2008 also was horrific. Instead of feeling pleased that the NY prosecutors are doing the right thing, you should feel ashamed of your failure to give his victims the justice they deserved. #AcostaResign https://t.co/FbVZB3M1gI — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) July 9, 2019

You lying piece of excreta! At least find a molecule of decency in your wretched body to SHUT THE F*** UP and not gaslight these victims turned courageous survivors despite your criminal conspiracy w/ their rapist to destroy them & their chance at justice. pic.twitter.com/xaLXQgNB3n

Why haven’t you been fired? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 9, 2019

The hashtag #AcostaResign has nearly 60,000 tweets so far. The newer hashtag #AcostaMustResign has around 4,000.

And then there's this:

President Trump says he feels "very badly" for Secretary Acosta because "I've known him as being somebody who works so hard." He downplays his role in Epstein's agreement, even though Acosta was the U.S. attorney in Miami at the time it was negotiated. He oversaw it. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 9, 2019

Whenever Trump "feels very badly" for someone -- think Michael Flynn, for example -- it's generally a sign that they're on their way out.

Let's hope the door hits him in the ass on his way out.