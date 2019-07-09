No One Is In The Mood For Alex Acosta's Gaslighting Ways

Earlier Tuesday, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta took to Twitter to excuse his heinous decision to allow pedophile and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein off the hook for his crimes in Florida. Epstein served a few months in prison and had to register as a sex offender, but otherwise paid no price for his crimes.
Acosta wants us all to believe justice was done, and it was all good, which is the bill of goods he tried to sell in a series of tweets.
"The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence," Acosta wrote. "With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.
"Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice," his final tweet concludes.
This is, of course, BS. Acosta had plenty of evidence to put Epstein away for good and chose instead to give him a sweetheart deal which was so horrible he intentionally did not notify Epstein's victims because he knew beyond all doubt they would have raised hell over it.
Twitter was not having any of it:
The hashtag #AcostaResign has nearly 60,000 tweets so far. The newer hashtag #AcostaMustResign has around 4,000.
And then there's this:
Whenever Trump "feels very badly" for someone -- think Michael Flynn, for example -- it's generally a sign that they're on their way out.
Let's hope the door hits him in the ass on his way out.