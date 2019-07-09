Bill Barr Recuses Himself From Epstein's Case — For Now

Yesterday, within hours after Jeffrey Epstein's appearance in court for his indictment of raping girls and trafficking them into and around the country for sexual abuse by his friends, Bill Barr announced he would recuse himself from Epstein's case. His reasoning was as follows:

“I’m recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm that I joined for a period of time,” Barr said, according to a NBC News producer.

This had people scratching their heads, as it was something an attorney with actual ethics might say and do. He was recusing because he had an association with the law firm that defended Epstein in his previous case.

Today brought confusion, though, as does pretty much every day with this White House and it's anti-communications team.

Barr is recused from matters related to previous Epstein case in Miami by Alex Acosta.

Though not recused from SDNY’s Epstein case, Barr has had no role in it out of an abundance of caution, per DOJ official, @evanperez reports.

DOJ is weighing if Barr should be recused in SDNY. — erica orden (@eorden) July 9, 2019

Wait, what? He was only recusing himself from a case that had already been decided in court?

A DOJ official says that Barr has consulted with career ethics officials at DOJ and he will not recuse from the Jeffrey Epstein case in SDNY, @evanperez reports.



Barr has been & will remain recused from any retrospective review of the resolution of the earlier case in Florida. — erica orden (@eorden) July 9, 2019

This tweet implies Barr is recusing himself from the case that was "resolved" (illegally) long ago, but because he "talked to ethics peeps blah blah blah," Barr is just gonna go ahead and NOT recuse himself from Epstein's CURRENT case.

You know. The one where the girls and young women Epstein traumatized and molested might actually see justice served.

So, basically we're not sure what's going on, but as of now, the official word is that he is indeed recused form Epstein's current case. But don't hold your breath. It's just as likely as not Donald will make sure Barr "unrecuses" to stay in the loop, so he can warn him of anything that might implicate him and/or his buddies. Barr *is* the attorney general Trump has always wanted, after all.