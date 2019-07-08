Epstein Indictment: Accused Ran 'Vast' Network To Find And Abuse Dozens Of Young Girls

Here's the indictment.

Federal prosecutors have charged him with sex trafficking and conspiracy and seek to send him prison for years. They also intend to seize his Manhattan townhouse, where many of the crimes are alleged to have taken place.

And at the press conference, the prosecutor asked for victims or those with information about any crimes involving Epstein to contact 1-800-CALLFBI and hit the prompt for information about a major crime.

Prosecutor Geoffrey Berman refused to answer questions about some parts of the case, and asked the press not to read anything into the fact that the Public Corruption unit is handing the case.

He also told reporters that the SDNY is not bound by the agreement negotiated by the Southern Florida district that was negotiated by Alex Acosta, now Trump's Secretary of Labor.

Berman discussed why they want Epstein held until trial, saying because of the length of the sentence, it would be in effect a life sentence, and that Epstein's enormous wealth and homes around the world made him a "significant" flight risk.

He also said during the search of Epstein's mansion, federal agents found nude pictures of what appear to be underage girls.

The charges against Jeffrey Epstein carry a *minimum* sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.



Indictment link below: https://t.co/4PXGxZKwvA — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 8, 2019

"Epstein is quoted in court papers as saying he wanted to set up his modeling agency – which prosecutors believe he used to get access to underage girls – “the same way Trump set up his modeling agency.”https://t.co/2az6r3ptc2 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) July 8, 2019

Hearing SDNY US Attorney Berman & FBI Director Sweeney talk about the importance of vindicating the rights of sexual assault victims & seeing real charges brought against a sexual predator like Epstein is the justice system I know & hold so dear. #proud — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) July 8, 2019

If you believe you are a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, or have information about the conduct alleged in the Indictment unsealed today, please call 1-800-CALL FBI pic.twitter.com/f3ZMThOxJX

Seizure of pictures of underage girls suggest SDNY may be adding counts of manufacturing child porn, which carry heavy additional mandatory minimum sentence. Epstein is basically toast. Looking forward to discussing that and census case on @mitchellreports at 12:15. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) July 8, 2019

In light of Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest, @BrendanSMaher and I are offering to represent pro bono any victims/reporters threatened by Trump or other Epstein associates for exercising their First Amendment rights. https://t.co/SeniuQ0qAj — Peter K. Stris (@PeterStris) July 8, 2019

Note: I just want to point out that Berman praised the "excellent investigative journalism" done by Julie k. Brown and the Miami Herald on this formerly-cold case, and I want to remind you to support local journalism. You can't afford not to.