Years After Conviction, Epstein Bragged About 2016 Trump Tower Visit

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee on Jeffrey Epstein offered a lot of insight into just how many people were involved with the notorious child sex trafficker, and how many were complicit in looking the other way (looking at you, New York Times!).

Trump has tried for years to distance himself from Epstein, saying, "I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years." But that doesn't seem to be the case, according to the trove of documents released. Quelle surprise!

The Daily Beast reports:

The emails, sent in 2016, show Epstein and former Microsoft executive Linda Stone discussing Trump’s chances of victory against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. In two separate emails sent on September 25, Stone asks Epstein, “will you have a cabinet position”—presumably in a Trump administration—followed up with, “do you think he can win?” Epstein replies a day later, saying: “too far to tell, we will know much more come Oct 15.” Then, on Sunday, November 13, five days after Trump’s surprise election win, Stone writes to Epstein again, asking him, “You still in Paris?” Epstein replies: “trump tower.”

Now, that wouldn't be that big of a deal, since he could have had other business there, except for this:

The then Republican candidate used it as his base during his first presidential campaign and also spent time there immediately after his 2016 election victory before transitioning to the White House. Security was dramatically increased in the wake of the election, and some visitors were able to use separate entrances to avoid the parade of reporters and fans through the public atrium and lobby.

Trump was Epstein's business, and the deceased pedophile knew "how Dirty Donald is." In one of the emails, Epstein referred to Trump as "the dog that hasn't barked" and told Ghislaine Maxwell that an alleged victim had "spent hours at my house" with Trump.

And then there's Steve Bannon's part in this sordid tale.

Jeffrey Epstein advised Steve Bannon that the lawyers representing Brett Kavanaugh in his confirmation hearing should accuse Christine Blasey Ford of being on medications that cause false memories or memory loss. — Sean Morrow (@snmrrw.bsky.social) 2025-11-12T22:50:49.870Z

According to MAGA, Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after Epstein sexually harassed the teenage daughter of another club member. Checkmate, libs!

However, the math ain't mathin' with the timeline.

According to a 2019 Washington Post report, a bidding war over an oceanfront Palm Beach mansion, Maison de l'Amitie in late 2004 created problems between the two longtime friends. Trump ultimately outbid Epstein for the property, securing it for $41.35 million. Sources suggest this public battle between two "very large Palm Beach egos" led to the split. The Palm Beach Post reported, "The estate was formerly owned by retail magnate Leslie Wexner, who at the time of Epstein’s 2019 arrest was the only publicly identified client of Epstein’s eponymous financial advisory firm."

Trump sold the estate in 2008 for $95 million to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev. Again, that math ain't mathin'.