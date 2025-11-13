‘I Know How Dirty Donald Is’: More Damning Epstein Emails Drop

The email exchanges involving notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein don't help Republicans' case in protecting the president from his alleged sordid and criminal past. We've all been watching the drip, drip, drip of information being released, and none of it looks good for Donald J. Trump, the longtime friend of Epstein's.

In a 2018 email exchange with former White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, at the time a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins, Ruemmler discussed the criminal case against former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to violating finance laws with hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

In one of the emails, Epstein writes: “you see, i know how dirty donald is. my guess is that non lawyers ny biz people have no idea. what it means to have your fixer flip.”

In a 2019 email, Epstein told author Michael Wolff that Trump “knew about the girls.” And Jeffrey Epstein once offered former New York Times reporter, Landon Thomas Jr. in 2015, photos of Trump posing with “girls in bikinis” in his kitchen.

The emails are so damning that there appears to be an exodus from Republicans from Trump's camp, possibly 100 or more, who are now on board to sign Rep. Ro Khanna’s and Rep. Thomas Massie’s Epstein file disclosure bill.

And there's this:

Meaning that a pretty remarkable pressure campaign -- including phone call from the president and a personal meeting in the Situation Room with the AG, Deputy AG and FBI director -- could not sway a Republican House member. https://t.co/wrJcXzNnot — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 12, 2025

Trump, who hasn't posted on Truth Social since yesterday, blamed Democrats, insisting that Democrats are trying "to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown."

The talking point from the right appears to be the timing of the email dump, which coincides with the reopening of the government.

Sure.

So, when is the correct time to release evidence that directly implicates the president of the United States in his role with the most notorious sex trafficker in history's criminal activity? We've known who Donald is. The Grabber has told us who he is. Republicans dismissed Donald's abhorrent remarks about women as "locker room talk." MAGA knows who he is, too. Their problem is, however, that Joe Biden and Democrats weren't proven to be a cabal of devil-worshipping, child sex slave traders, who drink babies' blood for sacrificial purposes and funsies.

Reality: