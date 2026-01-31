DHS: Hey, Here's An Idea! You Guys Don't Need A Warrant Anymore!

The geniuses at DHS decided the perfect way to deal with upheaval in Minneapolis was to tell their goons they have broader power to arrest people without a warrant, according to an internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo reviewed by The New York Times.

The change expands the ability of lower-level ICE agents to carry out sweeps rounding up people they encounter and suspect are undocumented immigrants, rather than targeted enforcement operations in which they set out, warrant in hand, to arrest a specific person. The shift comes as the administration has deployed thousands of masked immigration agents into cities nationwide. A week before the memo, it came to light that Todd M. Lyons, the acting director of the agency, had issued guidance in May saying agents could enter homes with only an administrative warrant, not a judicial one. And the day before the memo, Mr. Trump said he would “de-escalate a little bit” in Minneapolis, after agents fatally shot two people in the crackdown there. The memo, addressed to all ICE personnel and signed on Wednesday by Mr. Lyons, centers on a federal law that empowers agents to make warrantless arrests of people they believe are undocumented immigrants, if they are “likely to escape” before an arrest warrant can be obtained.

The thing is, all this memo does is tell their thugs what excuse to use. It doesn't change the 4th Amendment.

I predict a huge wave of immigrants who will be written up as "trying to escape" and enough work to keep civil rights attorney busy for years to come.

“It would cover essentially anyone they want to arrest without a warrant, making the general premise of ever getting a warrant pointless,” she added. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2026-01-31T01:14:50.201Z

Are we implicitly codifying regular violations of the Constitution, and if so, who is responsible for this? The entire federal government? Because that's how it sounds. — Keith M. Judge (@optimist-press.bsky.social) 2026-01-31T01:21:07.168Z