Hey Democrats, Here's An Idea!

It's a simple plea to tell a story...
Hey Democrats, Here's An Idea!
Credit: @bluegal.bsky.social (Composite) via Bing AI
By TengrainFebruary 20, 2025

Here’s an idea, Democrats:

To the feckless, Democratic consultants, here’s a free one: buy a billboard highlighting Musk cutting the veterans suicide hotline program and have it placed across the street from Pete Hegseth’s favorite bar.

Dave Zirin (@edgeofsports.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T13:45:08.095Z

And I gotta say, that’s some prime snark to put it up in front of Hegseth’s favorite bar which I’m going to guess is whichever one he happens to be in.

Kevin Kruse is right: get those stories out front, it’s a gimme to do this, and I cannot believe no one is doing it yet.

In the linked article, Zirin shows us the urgency we need to see:

“I get why people are maddened by Democratic Party fecklessness. It’s easier to accept that we could build a fight, but the party is too cowardly.

“[…] What we need to do is, yes, pressure these Democrats at every turn to fight and fight harder. I’ve made so many calls that my finger has become a misshapen claw, and you should be making calls, too. We need to go to town halls during the current recess and raise hell. We must also start to organize independent plans at every demo to move past Democratic passivity.

Don’t mistake me: I’m NOT blaming the Democrats for the situation we are in; I blame the non-voters. The thing that no one is saying is that wee the peeple are stepping up to fill the void, and that’s good. Jasmine Crockett and AOC are punching back hard, but Our Failed Political Press ™ are in square-state diners again, talking t’ the salt of the earth and not to the opposition.

Keep fighting, keep calling. Show up when and where you can. We are the opposition and we need to show the way.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

