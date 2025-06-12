Hegseth Stuns House Hearing: Greenland Invasion On The Table?!

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stunned his Republican ally in the House Armed Services Committee hearing by refusing to definitively say the US will not invade and take over Greenland by force.

Rep. Mike Turner was having an easy time setting up Hegseth for a softball question... until it wasn't.

Turner started off by what he thought was helping Hegseth by having him clarify his position so Democrats couldn't use his words against him. Unfortunately, he got bit and became flummoxed by Hegseth's replies.

TURNER: While you're here, I just want to help you out because people try to, you know, twist your words. You are not confirming in your testimony today that at the Pentagon, there are plans for invading or taking by force Greenland, correct? That is not your testimony today.



HEGSETH: All my testimony is, is that the Pentagon has plans for any number of contingencies. TURNER: It is not your testimony today that there are plans at the Pentagon for taking by force or invading Greenland, correct? Because I sure as hell hope that it is not your testimony. HEGSETH: We look forward to working with Greenland to ensure that it is secured from any potential threats

.

The Secretary of Defense could've easily said, "Of course, we aren't going to invade Greenland," but Trump really wants to do it, so he left it open-ended.

Trump's penchant for violence and even using the military on US soil, contrary to the law and the constitution, is proof enough that he would send the military to take over Greenland to fulfill one of his obsessions -- without blinking an eye.

Let's hope Rep. Turner doesn't have a heart condition.