Trump Threatens Premier Of Greenland, But Can't Name Him

Trump's obsession with Greenland is psychotic.

Trump blew a fuse and said Greenland will face "big problems."

Greenland's Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen rejected Trump's bizarre overtures and said they choose Denmark and NATO.

“If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark,” Nielsen said at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. “We choose NATO, the Kingdom of Denmark and the European Union.”

If Trump tried to attack Greenland to take it over, his actions would destroy NATO, since they are under Denmark's protection. Of course, this is what Russian strongman Putin would love to see.

Q: The Premier of Greenland said today, " We prefer to stay with Denmark. Do you see that as the final word? TRUMP: Who said that? Q: The Premier of Greenland. TRUMP: Well, that's their problem. That's their problem. I disagree with him. I don't know who he is. Don't know anything about him. But that's going to be a big problem for him.

Greenland has a say in their existence, but not to Trump.

What big problems could they face?

Military intervention?

Late-night rants from Truth Social?

Maybe Trump can take his SS force of ICE agents and send them to Greenland.