Denmark Is Still Prepared For Full-Scale War With U.S. In Greenland

They take Trump's threats very seriously.
By Susie MadrakMarch 20, 2026

Denmark reportedly readied itself for potential attack from the US in January, flying bags of blood to Greenland and explosives to blow up runways in case of a battle with its former closest ally.

During the tense days when Donald Trump threatened to take over Greenland – a largely autonomous territory that is part of the Danish commonwealth – “the hard way”, Copenhagen was so shaken that it started preparing for US invasion, according to Danish public broadcaster DR.

In January, Danish soldiers were flown to Greenland, reportedly carrying explosives to destroy runways in the capital, Nuuk, and in Kangerlussuaq, a small town north of the capital, to prevent US aircraft from landing in the event of an invasion.

They also carried supplies from Danish blood banks to treat wounded people in the event of battle, according to DR.

Denmark began a series of secret talks with European nations that started soon after the 2024 election.

The 3 January US attack on Venezuela was a crucial turning point, many of the sources said. The following day, Trump said the US needed Greenland “very badly” – renewing fears of a US invasion. The following day, Frederiksen said that an attack by the US on a Nato ally would mean the end of both the military alliance and “post-second world war security”.

Denmark planned to blow up Greenland runways if US invaded, reports say

Unofficial BBCNews (World) Bot (@bbcnews-world-rss.bsky.social) 2026-03-19T22:18:18.927012Z

Denmark is willing to defend its sovereign territory against any aggressor - including, potentially, the US.
This is the conclusion of an excellent piece by Danish national broadcaster DR on the active defence set up by 🇩🇰Denmark to defend 🇬🇱Greenland against a US military operation.
1/4

Hans Tino Hansen (@hanstino.bsky.social) 2026-03-19T07:40:29.222Z

😳
“the goal of having soldiers on the ground in Greenland—with as many different flags on their shoulders as possible—was that the Americans would be forced to carry out a major hostile action if Trump actually wanted to occupy Greenland militarily.”

Ulrike Franke (@rikefranke.bsky.social) 2026-03-19T12:54:29.339Z

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