Trump's Thug PeeWee Goebbels Continues To Justify Invading Greenland

Trump henchman Stephen Miller made an appearance on Fox's Hannity this Friday, and was once again trying to justify the US invading Greenland, while proving he knows absolutely nothing about international law.

MILLER: Well, you said it, Sean. Greenland is essential for America's national security. The new domain of international competition is going to be polar competition. That is where more and more resources are being spent by our nation's adversaries and rivals, It is the ability to control movement, navigation, lanes of travel in the polar and Atarctic regions.

Greenland is 25 percent larger than Alaska. Greenland is the size of one fourth of the continental United States.

With respect to Denmark, Denmark is a tiny country, with a tiny economy, and a tiny military. They cannot defend Greenland. They cannot control the territory of Greenland. Under every understanding of law that has existed about territorial control for 500 years, to control a territory, you have to be able to defend a territory improve a territory, inhabit a territory.

Denmark has failed at every single one of these tests. So they want us to spend hundreds of billions of dollars defending a territory for them that is 25 percent bigger than Alaska at 100 percent American expense.



But they say, well, we do this, it belongs 100 percent to Denmark. It's a raw deal. It's an unfair deal. And most importantly, it's unfair to the American taxpayer who have subsidized all of Europe's defense for generations now.

American dollars, American treasure, American blood, American ingenuity is what keeps Europe safe and the free world safe, and Donald Trump's insisting that we be respected, Sean.