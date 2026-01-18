Trump's Thug PeeWee Goebbels Continues To Justify Invading Greenland

Trump henchman Stephen Miller made an appearance on Fox's Hannity this Friday, and was once again trying to justify the US invading Greenland, while proving he knows absolutely nothing about international law.
MILLER: Well, you said it, Sean. Greenland is essential for America's national security. The new domain of international competition is going to be polar competition. That is where more and more resources are being spent by our nation's adversaries and rivals, It is the ability to control movement, navigation, lanes of travel in the polar and Atarctic regions.
Greenland is 25 percent larger than Alaska. Greenland is the size of one fourth of the continental United States.
With respect to Denmark, Denmark is a tiny country, with a tiny economy, and a tiny military. They cannot defend Greenland. They cannot control the territory of Greenland. Under every understanding of law that has existed about territorial control for 500 years, to control a territory, you have to be able to defend a territory improve a territory, inhabit a territory.
Denmark has failed at every single one of these tests. So they want us to spend hundreds of billions of dollars defending a territory for them that is 25 percent bigger than Alaska at 100 percent American expense.
But they say, well, we do this, it belongs 100 percent to Denmark. It's a raw deal. It's an unfair deal. And most importantly, it's unfair to the American taxpayer who have subsidized all of Europe's defense for generations now.
American dollars, American treasure, American blood, American ingenuity is what keeps Europe safe and the free world safe, and Donald Trump's insisting that we be respected, Sean.
As David McAfee at Raw Story noted, his remarks were ridiculed as moronic by critics:
One prominent responder was fellow Republican, Rep. Don Bacon, who chimed in, "This is 1890s thinking. He evidently doesn’t know about WW2 and the Cold War, and America’s role. Might does not make right. Right makes might."
Journalist David Phinney simply asked, "WTF is he talking about?"
Former Pentagon insider Jim Townsend said, "Miller misses the point that Greenland is defended by NATO, not just by Denmark. If Russia or China were to threaten Greenland they would have 32 nations, including the US, come to its defense."
Ex-prosecutor Ron Filipkowski added, "This guy is basically inviting China to take Taiwan. Our government is in the hands of psychotic morons."
Political commentator Alicia Smith chimed in, "Denmark is a strong NATO ally and if Greenland was attacked, NATO would defend U.S. has a military presence there not to defend for free, but because Denmark is a strong ally and agreed to allow us to have a presence in the arctic. Just a complete backwards view of the world."
In a sane world, this nut job would have been drummed out of polite society ages ago. Instead we've got this crazy person making national policy for Dementia Donny in the White House. It's terrifying.