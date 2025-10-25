PeeWee Goebbels Threatens To Arrest Pritzker For 'Seditious Conspiracy'

Trump's minister of propaganda threatens to arrest a sitting governor for daring to try to put a stop to the lawlessness we've seen from their ICE thugs running rampant across our cities.

Stephen Miller made an appearance on Will Cain's show on Fox this Friday, and here's the sewage he spewed with Cain prompting him along all the way on the threats:

CAIN: Okay, now to the state of Illinois, Stephen, and Governor JB Pritzker has talked about interfering with, arresting ICE agents in Illinois. Now, it appears the federal government has said, if that happens, JB Pritzker could be arrested. Let's talk about your willingness and under what federal authority do you arrest a sitting governor? I understand the supremacy clause. I understand interference with a federal officer. Tell me how it works that he would make himself susceptible to being arrested? MILLER: Well, the answer I'm about to give doesn't only apply to Governor Pritzker. It applies to any state official, any local official, anybody who's operating in an official capacity who conspires or engages in activity that unlawfully impedes federal law enforcement conducting their duties. So if you engage in a criminal conspiracy to obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws or to unlawfully order your own police officers or your own officials to try to interfere with ICE officers, or even to arrest ICE officers, you're engaged in criminal activity. Different kinds of crimes would apply. There is obstruction of justice. There is harboring illegal aliens. There is impeding the enforcement of our immigration laws. Then as you get up the scale of behavior, you obviously get into seditious conspiracy charges, depending on the conduct and many other offenses. So again, it depends on the action, depends on the conduct, it depends on what is taking place. But what we need to reassure, a couple points, to all ICE officers, you have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties. And anybody who lays a hand on you or tries to stop you or tries to obstruct you is committing a felony. You have immunity to perform your duties and no one, no city official, no state official, no illegal alien, no leftist agitator or domestic insurrectionist, can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties. And the Department of Justice has made clear that if officials cross that line into obstruction, into criminal conspiracy against the United States or against ICE officers, then they will face justice.

Miller apparently believes "the law" is whatever he pulls out of his backside on any given day. Good luck with making any of this stick in a court of law if you and this vile administration follow through with the threats. As we've discussed here, it's not the first time they've come after Pritzker, and he seems more than ready to take them on.

If there's any actual justice in this country, Trump, Miller and the rest of them will all eventually be held responsible for their crimes. Whether they destroy what's left of our democracy first remains to be seen.