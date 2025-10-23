PeeWee Goebbels Unhappy Robert De Niro Called Him A Nazi

Trump's propaganda minister Stephen Miller went on an unhinged rant on Sean Hannity's show this Wednesday in response to actor Robert De Niro calling him a Nazi on MSNBC over the weekend.
By HeatherOctober 23, 2025

Trump's propaganda minister Stephen Miller went on an unhinged rant on Sean Hannity's show this Wednesday in response to actor Robert De Niro calling him a Nazi on MSNBC over the weekend.

Here's what set Miller off:

Robert De Niro labeled President Donald Trump’s top aide, Stephen Miller, a “Nazi” during a widespread rant about the Trump administration.

While appearing on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” on Sunday, the Oscar winner, 82, made the comments after arguing that Trump will force his way into a third term in the White House.

“We see it, we see it, we see it ... all the time — he will not want to leave. He set it up with ... I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi,” De Niro said of Miller while comparing him to the Nazi Party’s chief propagandist, Joseph Goebbels.

The “Goodfellas” star added, “Yes, he is and [Miller’s] Jewish, and he should be ashamed of himself.”

Hannity asked Miller to respond to De Niro's comments, and Miller was more than happy to attack him while completely ignoring the Goebbels comparison before proceeding with another rant against the people out there tracking their ICE Gestapo:

HANNITY: First, your reaction to Robert De Niro, I don't know, if it was me, I think I'd be hiring an attorney and I'd be looking at suing for defamation. Number two, the master ICE tracker that they're putting on a website nationwide. Oh, that's gonna make it really safe for ICE agents.

MILLER: Robert De Niro is a sad, bitter, broken old man who's mostly enraged because he has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments.

This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life, and he's not taken seriously by anybody, not by his family, not by his friends, not by his community. He's a shell of a man, and everyone disregards everything he says.

Pure projection. It's all they've got.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon