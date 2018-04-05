Robert De Niro On Parkland Students: They’re The Future. They Know.'

Robert De Niro has been very outspoken about his disdain for Donald Trump before and after the election. Now in a new interview with IndieWire, expressed his belief that the students who protested and marched for gun control and against gun violence, led by Parkland HS survivors, are the future of our nation.

The people that I care about are those young people who demonstrated,” he said, in an interview with IndieWire at his Tribeca office with festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal, referencing the survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida and other high school students who marched in Washington last month. “They’re the future. They know. They say, ‘We’ll remember in November.’ They’re the ones that feel the way we do, not the way the gun lovers and the NRA do, with all that idiocy to the point of absurdity.”

The Oscar-winning actor who seems at times very shy during television interviews is very on point when it comes to his progressive politics.

“The CDC can’t even do a study because the NRA stopped it,” De Niro said. “The CDC works for us! How can the NRA stop that? What kind of absurd logic is that?”

When asked about the Roseanne reboot, said, "There are so many people who have left his administration. It’s a serious thing. So I don’t care about Roseanne. They want that thing, fine. We have real issues in this country.”

Trump, of course, took credit for Roseanne's ratings win, even though she had a very successful run when her show originally aired and re-boots are very popular in today's environment. The second episode of 'Roseanne' had ratings 17% lower than the show's debut.

As for DeNiro, remember this one?