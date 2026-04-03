Have A Laugh With Seinfeld: "Did You Double Dip That Chip?"

There are many scenes to choose from during Seinfeld's run, but I was able to find this video from "The Implant" (Season 4, Episode 19)

WHy George, Elaine and Jerry listen to any of Kramer's schemes is beyond me but they make good comedy.

The Scheme: George wants to use a bereavement fare to save money, but he tries to secure a copy of the death certificate from the family doctor at the wake, claiming he wants it for a "rudimentary scrapbook". The Failure: George is caught "double-dipping" a chip at the wake by Betsy's brother, Timmy, leading to a fight and causing Betsy to break up with him before he can get the document.

Who doesn't double dip?

And let's not forget Terri Hatcher's famous closing line, "By the way, they're real, and they're spectacular."

It is true, Seinfeld was by far the worst actor of the bunch.

I've been re-watching it lately and the series gets funnier starting in season 5. Sure, there are classic episodes in past seasons, but the overall quality wasn't as good.

Open thread.