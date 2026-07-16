Trump Insults Minnesota Again By Endorsing 'The Pillow Man'

Trump apparently felt that he hadn't done enough damage to the Great State of Minnesota and wanted to do some more. So he came out to endorse "The Pillow Guy" Mike Lindell, calling him “one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots”

Trump did another post on Truth Social, but this time spent more time attacking the presumed DFL frontrunner, Liz Klobuchar, calling her crazy and corrupt:

Naturally, Lindell had to go on his TV channel to humblebrag about how Trump based his endorsement simply on merit and not on being a fellow election denier or throwing money away left and right to support Trump and his Big Lie.

The only problem is that Lindell is lying. He was begging Trump for his endorsement from the beginning. At least, that was what Lindell said:

Lindell said he called Trump before entering the race and asked for his endorsement. Trump has stopped short of endorsing him but said in December that Lindell "deserves" to be governor of Minnesota. "He was the first one I called after my wife, and we decided to run, and I called him up. I said I'm gonna run, and I said I wanted him to endorse me," Lindell said.

D'oh!

I don't see how Trump's endorsement is going to make a difference. In the most recent polling, Klobuchar was beating Lindell in a hypothetical matchup by 53 to 36%.