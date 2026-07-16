Trump Spews Insane Gobbledygook When Asked Why The FBI Was At Lindsey Graham's House

I'm sorry... What?
By Andrea ThompsonJuly 16, 2026

In the wake of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden death and FBI Director Kash Patel's subsequent social media post announcing the Federal Bureau of Investigation's involvement in the death, Donald Trump was confronted by a reporter in the Oval Office as to why the FBI was at the congressman's home.

While "gobbledygook" could be considered an antiquated term by some, it's truly the only word fitting to describe what came out of the United States President's mouth in response to that question.

"I would also ask, are you aware of why the FBI is looking into Senator Graham's death?" the reporter asked. "Have you gotten any updates on why they were at his home?"

Somehow, some way, this seemingly innocuous question overheated the final half-dozen brain cells Donald Trump has left to his name.

At first, I heard it was clogged arteries because he did have clogged arteries. He had a problem with that. He was... I wish he took better care of himself, I say.

You can see, you know, you can solve that problem, but what happened is actually something that's very hard to detect. It was not related to the... any blockage. It was a totally different thing.

And supposedly, and I've watched all the medical reports, I've had the doctors from the White House come in and explain what happened. And this is something that is very almost undetectable. And if it happens, there's not much you can do about it.

It sounds unfortunate, but there's not much you can do about it. If you look at his... his father died of the same thing at about the same age. So there was not much. They say it's almost undetectable. You can detect it by if you have a very bad back. That's a sign.

It's a bad sign. So if anybody has a bad back, it's a pretty rough thing to think about. But the fact that it's one of the primary signs, and he would tell me he had a bad back, but little did anyone realize it was for that.

So and when that bursts, which it did, it burst. There's not much. So I don't see a lot of evil there. I don't. I know there's all sorts of conspiracy theories going along. And I don't think the FBI... I think the FBI is wasting their time if they're doing that.

Do with that gobbledygook what you will, folks.

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