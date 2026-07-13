Kash Patel Gives MAGA Tinfoil Hat Fuel With WEIRD Post About Graham's Death And The FBI

Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel just sent the MAGAs collectively scrambling for their tinfoil hats, corkboards, and red string after he published a bizarre post on X immediately following the news of South Carolina's biggest embarrassment and Israel's best senator, Lindsey Graham's, sudden death.

News broke bright and early yesterday morning that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had passed away from a "brief and sudden illness." We have since learned that Graham's official cause of death was an aortic dissection, according to preliminary findings from the medical examiner that have been shared publicly by the senator's office.

Yet Kash Patel, who has been hanging on to his job as Director of the FBI by a brittle chin hair, according to recent reports, still took it upon himself to tell the public that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has gotten involved in the aftermath of Graham's death.

Patel wrote on X:

Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time. The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.

Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States.



Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 12, 2026

Absolutely nothing about Graham's sudden death has rang suspicious or carried even a whiff of foul play. Multiple reports have corroborated that paramedics were called to the senator's Capitol Hill home late Saturday evening for an individual suffering chest pains. Audio recordings have indicated that CPR was administered. Graham's Senate staff publicly announced his passing approximately 6 hours later.

His death was truly just about as cut and dry as death gets.

However, Graham was hot off a trip to Ukraine when he passed. That fact alone had already led many of the most fringe conspiracy theorists to begin cooking up conjectures. Kash Patel's bizarre post only served to throw fuel on that fire.

Patel, of course, left his post as vague as humanly possible and has not only failed to further elaborate on why the FBI might be involved in Senator Graham's death, but also didn't make another post at all the rest of the day.

Frankly, his statement rang of desperate self-importance; an air of "See?! I'm still important! I'm still needed! I know something you don't know!" and certainly leaves one to wonder if the post really had nothing to do with the circumstances surrounding Graham's death and everything to do with the current FBI director pulling out every trick in the book to avoid becoming yet another name on Trump's "I Only Hire The Best People" list.