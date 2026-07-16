Ron Johnson Finally Found A Conspiracy Theory He Didn't Like

Earlier this week, Sen Ron Johnson, being the attention whore he is, went on Real America's Voice and told the host that he had heard that the controversial picture that popped up of Mitch McConnell was an older photo:

Sen. Ron Johnson on Mitch McConnell: "I just heard from a source that was an older photo" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-13T21:07:00.989Z

The very next day, RoJo was backing off the claim, telling the host to "discount all that:"

NEWSMAX: On Monday, you said that you're not sure that the photo that Senator Mitch McConnell shared of himself and his wife over the weekend in the hospital is even a new picture. What made you say that? I'm curious if you've gotten any more clarity on that, Congressman. ROJO: Well, the TV host was saying it was AI. And I just said, well, you know, I'd heard that maybe it wasn't the most recent photo. You know, I have no idea. I mean, just discount all that. You know, from my standpoint, I wish Leader McConnell well. I hope he recovers. I hope he returns to the Senate and can help support President Trump's agenda.

I have had the displeasure of listening to RoJo's blathering for 16 years, but this is the first time that I can recall him backing off from a conspiracy theory. And RoJo has spewed some doozies in his time, from sunspots causing global climate change to Ivermectin being the cure-all for what ails ya.

I bet that RoJo then tried to convince himself that his confusion over the photo was due to the COVID vaccine.