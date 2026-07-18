Mike’s Blog Roundup

Noah Wyle Visits the Criterion Closet
By Steve in ManhattanJuly 18, 2026

Balkinization - America at 250: a Christian nation?

Crooked Timber - the dispensable nation: updated;

Elie Mystal - if Hakeem Jefferies won’t save the Democratic Party ...

No More Mr. Nice Blog - I underestimated Trump’s narcissism;

Seeing the Forest - on Nader, 24 years later.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky.

And you should celebrate Bluegal’s birthday with a special episode of the Professional Left Podcast. Here.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon