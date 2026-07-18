Mike’s Blog Roundup

Balkinization - America at 250: a Christian nation?

Crooked Timber - the dispensable nation: updated;

Elie Mystal - if Hakeem Jefferies won’t save the Democratic Party ...

No More Mr. Nice Blog - I underestimated Trump’s narcissism;

Seeing the Forest - on Nader, 24 years later.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky.

And you should celebrate Bluegal’s birthday with a special episode of the Professional Left Podcast. Here.