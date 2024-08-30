C&L's Comedy Spot: Cristela Alonzo

I caught Cristela's stand up on Youtube and she made me freaking laugh.

That's a comedian.

ABC News interviewed her in July.

"Growing up without money actually helped my performance skills because my family, we used to make each other laugh a lot," Alonzo explained. "There were times where our electricity was cut off. It's when you have those moments where you're kind of just in the silence [that] you realize that you make you make each other laugh, and you entertain yourselves, and I realized that I was doing that with my family."

Despite the close relationship between Alonzo's career and her family, she often felt guilty about making a successful career out of a skill that requires less labor than her mother, who worked in a Mexican restaurant. Still, Alonzo is grateful for her career, especially because it has allowed her to give back to her family."With my family, we're learning how to have fun," she said. "For me, the money has allowed me to ascend my family to a point where we can all go out and do things we've never been able to do."