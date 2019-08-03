Summer Donation Drive

C&L's Saturday Comedy Club With John Pinette

The late great John Pinette...
By Frances Langum

We lost John Pinette in 2014, but his standup is still laugh out loud. He got his big break opening for Sinatra in Vegas, was the carjack victim on the final episode of "Seinfeld", and replaced Harvey Fierstein as Edna Turnblatt on Broadway and on tour in "Hairspray." He was also a good friend of our Editor & Publisher, John Amato.

And he was hella funny. Enjoy.

It's an open thread...

John Amato: John was a very good friend of mine. In 2003, for New Year's Eve, he invited me to stay with him in Chicago for a week after I got back from an Australian tour. I saw six shows in five nights at Zanies Comedy Night Club and every show had me laughing my ass off. Pinette could play to any audience in every state and nobody was ever disappointed.
A true comic genius and a helluva great guy and I'm dedicating our comedy series to him.
I miss him dearly.


