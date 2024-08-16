C&L's Late Nite Comedy Spot: Paula Poundstone

I had never seen Paula Poundstone's stand up routine before until I was doing walking and hiking exercise to rehab my knee from a terrible car accident last year.

Laughter is great medicine and helps heal the mind as much as physical therapy heals the body.

Paula's comedy routines need to be watched and praised more than they have been to this date. She works a crowd like no other.

"Tore her face open on a lube rack!"

AV Club writes, "Poundstone’s ability to command an audience through personal stories and witty asides is stellar, but it’s her gift to pivot instantly to crowd work and back again to her prepared material that makes her a legend."

Open thread and be careful self serving at a gas station.