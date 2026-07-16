Inside Source: Officials Asked To Turn Over Phones At WH As Trump FUMES Over AF1 Leak

According to disturbing new reporting from CNN, the Trump White House has officially gone nuclear in an effort to suss out the source of the massive leak regarding the security concerns surrounding a Qatari-gifted airplane that President Donald Trump had intended to utilize as Air Force One, only to suddenly find himself stuck using an old plane to haul his ass out of Turkey.

As Trump fumes and rages over the leak behind closed doors, sources are beginning to come forward, revealing that Trump's closest aide, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and FBI Director Kash Patel have essentially teamed up to launch their own sprawling investigation behind the tarp-covered walls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with some White House officials being asked to turn over their own phones, as the pair attempt to assauge Donald Trump's emotional meltdown over the humiliating leak.

Shirking the United States Justice Department's long-standing independence with regard to law enforcement investigations entirely -- an unsettling but increasingly common tactic under the Trump Administration -- inside sources have confirmed that Patel and Wiles launched a ferocious internal probe into the leak that has rippled throughout the US federal government. One inside source has revealed that, as the investigation rapidly gained steam, at least one federal agency sent out an email blast, warning their employees to immediately contact their agency's attorneys should they receive any contact from an outside agency requesting information surrounding the Air Force One fiasco, or any requests for access to their devices.

According to the inside source, FBI Director Patel found himself very suddenly diverted from his travel plans to Chicago and instead routed back to the White House on Friday, where he was expected to take a hands-on role in spearheading the internal investigation into the now-infamous leak that has so clearly left Donald Trump humiliated. The very same probe that dominated headlines the following morning, when the New York Times broke the news that four of their journalists who covered the security concerns surrounding Trump's new plane had been issued subpoenas by the DOJ.

The insider revealed that Patel and Wiles sequestered themselves in an office, establishing what one source described as a "war room" in the West Wing, for upwards of 7 hours.

Ultimately, requesting cell phones from officials was only the tip of the iceberg, as the White House's version of the Mayberry Police Department additionally demanded information from individuals who traveled with Trump during his NATO trip, viciously probing officials across multiple different agencies for answers as to who dared to embarrass the president.

Underneath the thin guise of "security concerns" regarding this now-infamous leak is nothing more than a petulant and pouty President Trump who desperately wanted to show off his big bribe plane and found himself humiliated in the public eye when he couldn't. That embarrassment was only made worse when someone inside his ranks spilled the beans on the true reason why, after Trump and his people had already bald-faced lied to the American people.

What we're witnessing now is a tantrum, no more, no less, from an 80-year-old man with far more unchecked power than he's ever had sense.