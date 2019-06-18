Trump Threatens To Arrest 'Millions' Of Immigrants, But He Can't

Jacob Soboroff, who's been covering the immigration crisis from the beginning, appeared on Morning Joe to respond to Trump's latest threats against immigrants.

"President Trump tweeted last night that immigration and customs agents will begin making mass arrests of immigrants in the U.S. in what some are describing as a scare tactic," Mika said.

"Trump wrote, 'Next week, ICE will begin the process of removing millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.' The Washington Post reports that officials with knowledge of the preparations were not aware of the plan to divulge enforcement plans on Twitter."

"Listen, this is where we are and where we're gonna be, because Donald Trump knows nothing else," Scarborough said. "Gets in trouble, bashes immigrants. He's a one-trick pony."

"He goes back to the play even though he knows, number one, it doesn't work. It's operationally impossible to report millions of undocumented people in the United States," Soboroff said.

"No. We don't have the money to do it."

"Or the space," Soboroff said.

He said he thinks Trump feels inadequate because "President Obama, who did earn the nickname deporter in chief, was the one to hold the record in 2012."

"Can we stop right there? When Donald Trump became president of the United States, illegal border crossings were at a 50-year low."

"As low as they've ever been."

"Since Donald Trump has been there, screeching and howling about how he's going to close the border, the smugglers have been able to manipulate people in Central America saying, 'We got to go now.' Is there any indication that people are gonna catch on to the fact, do we need to be a better job reporting that now, he's doing a much worse job than Barack Obama and that he's created this crisis?" Scarborough said.

"There have never been more families coming across the border and being apprehended at the southern border," Soboroff said.

"Donald Trump is a human billboard for illegal migration. When they came into the office, they called it the Trump effect and people were scared. They are not scared anymore and they are rushing into the country. His threats are basically a big red flashing neon sign saying come now or you'll never get in.' His attempts to deter have failed spectacularly, miserably."