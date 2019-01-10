Ruh Roh! Looks Like Steel Slat Wall Isn't All That Inpenetrable

Watch Trump go back to insisting on concrete walls again once this story reaches him -- and there goes the exit plan for the shutdown.

Jacob Soboroff reported the problem on Morning Joe with Willie Geist.

"Well, as you pointed out, the president is very clear that he wants steel as the material to go across the country as his border wall. Steel slats, steel barrier," Soboroff said.

"All of the models were vulnerable to be breached in some way but we're not seeing what that looks like and we've exclusively obtained images from that breached barrier near San Diego and this calls into question the president's long standing insistence that a border wall barrier be inpenetrable.

"The realities along the border are far different from that and that steel slab barrier is what you see behind me in South Texas. The president may come face to face with this steel slab barrier and may learn that these things can be sliced through with a saw like was done down there in San Diego. So just like when the president talks about what life is like along the border and oftentimes it is not based in the realities along the border, yet another reality check for the president about this steel slab barrier that he wants to go along the southern border in this country."