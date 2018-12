There's a sucker born every minute and one must never underestimate how much a chump will pay to keep from admitting they were conned.

There's now a "Go Fund Me" to "pay" for the "wall" that Trump repeatedly promised would be paid for by Mexico.

The effort has raised more than three million dollars as of this writing. They're a fraction of a percent the way there!

Predator trump: Who’s going to pay for the wall?



MAGA Cultists: MEXICO!!!!



Predator trump: Who’s going to pay for the wall?



MAGA Cultists: US FIRST AND THEN MEXICO!!!!



Predator trump: Who’s going to pay for the wall?



MAGA Cultists: We are! We made a GoFundMe Page! — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 20, 2018

Right now in America people are donating money they don’t have to build a wall they don’t need to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 20, 2018

What I love most about the gofundme for the wall is that it’s literally a bunch of right-wingers advocating for higher taxes to obtain the services they want — more like Individual Fun (@jesseltaylor) December 20, 2018

Counter fundraisers for Raices and other organizations have sprouted in response, including these:

many a war has been decided by nothing more than a game of rock, paper, scissors. a true leader knows that ladder beats wall - sun tzu



Our GoFundMe will defeat Trump’s Wall of Hate with our Ladders of Love!#MAGA - one ladder at a time! #GoFundTheWall https://t.co/fJcwQLHTHO — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) December 20, 2018