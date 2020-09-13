Trump Administration Uses COVID As Excuse To Deport Nearly 9,000 Migrant Children

Here's the latest atrocity to come out of this administration and their cruel and heartless immigration policies.

About 8,800 unaccompanied children expelled at U.S. border under coronavirus-related measure: About 8,800 unaccompanied children have been quickly expelled from the United States along the Mexico border under a pandemic-related measure that effectively ended asylum, authorities said Friday. [...] The figures on children were reported for the first time in a declaration by Raul Ortiz, the Border Patrol's deputy chief, as part of the administration's appeal of an order to stop housing children in hotels. [...] The administration asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling last week that found use of hotels skirted “fundamental humanitarian protections.”

Here's more as explained by MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff in the segment above:

SOBOROFF : The Trump administration throughout the course of family separations had one goal, and that was to immediately expel Central American migrant children as soon as they got to this country, in addition to being able to indefinitely detain parents and children. And now the government is saying, in a court case, that they have expelled, as you said, 8,800 unaccompanied children here under the cover of the coronavirus. That means that when they get here, lawyers say they have little legal protections, little access to due counsel, due process, I should say, and they've been kept in hotels in many instances. We've talked about this before. Lawyers have been up in arms. We haven't had a full accounting of the numbers, but the total for unaccompanied children, 8,800. 7,600 members of families and that included parents and children, and the total number of all migrants, under the guise of the coronavirus is 159,000. And I would like to say just real quick, Jonathan, that there is evidence that the government, despite the fact that this is a public health law, public health rule, they are deporting people who do not have the coronavirus, contradicting their own underlying justification for what lawyers say is unconscionable.

Once again, the party that pretends to be "pro-life" proves they have absolutely no regard for what happens to children after they're born.