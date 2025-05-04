'Don't Rule It Out': Trump Threatens US Military Invasion Of Greenland

President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. military could be used to take over Greenland.

During an interview broadcast by NBC on Sunday, Trump refused to back off his call for Canada and Greenland to join the United States.

"We do very little business with Canada, they do all of their business practically with us," he said. "They need us, we don't need them."

"Would you rule out military force to take Canada?" NBC host Kristen Welker asked.

"Well, I think we're not going to ever get to that point," the president replied. "It could happen, something could happen with Greenland, I'll be honest."

"I don't see it with Canada, I just don't see it, I have to be honest with you," he added.

"But you are not ruling out military force to take Greenland?" Welker pressed.

"I don't rule it out, I don't say I'm going to do it, but I don't rule out anything, no, not there," Trump agreed. "We need that, we need Greenland very badly."

"Greenland is a very small amount of people which we'll take care of and we'll cherish them and all of that, but we need that for international security," he insisted.