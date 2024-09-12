Sen. Tuberville Threatens Dems With Another Jan. 6 Riot Over SAVE Act Vote

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) threatened that there would be another Jan. 6 riot if Democrats did not pass a Republican-backed bill that would make it harder to vote.

At a Wednesday news conference, Tuberville urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to schedule a vote on the "Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act" or "SAVE Act." The bill would require a birth certificate or passport in order to vote, even though it is already unlawful for noncitizens to participate in federal elections.

"The Democrats know better than this, but they want power so bad that they're going to try to tear down our election system," Tuberville said. "And I'm going to tell you this. My first day was January the 6th in 2021."

"And what's going to happen if we do not show the American people that the elections are going to be fair and they're going to be satisfied with the outcome, no matter whether Republicans win or Democrats win, you are going to have hell to pay in this country," he continued. "It's coming."

"And I'm not so sure that's not what the Democrats want."

Former President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to shut down the government if the SAVE Act was not passed before the November presidential election.