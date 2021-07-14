DOJ Charges 5 Members Of Same Family For Joining Capitol Riot

Apparently, a sixth member also went, also went in through a broken window, but that person is a minor so was not charged.

Source: ABC News



Five members of the same Texas family were arrested Tuesday and charged for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to newly-unsealed charging documents. Kristi Munn, Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn and Kayli Munn -- described by prosecutors as a nuclear family from Borger, Texas -- are now each facing four federal charges over their alleged illegal entry and alleged disorderly conduct in the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday afternoon. A 34-page affidavit for their arrest details their movements while inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, based on surveillance and social media posts.

And how did they capture this family of seditionists?

FBI officials say they first received a tip that Kristi Munn participated in the Capitol riot just three days after the insurrection, from a tipster who captured screenshots of Munn's Facebook and Snapchat accounts. Investigators then combed through public Facebook posts from Munn's family members to track their journey from Texas to D.C. as they amplified calls for a march on Congress on Jan. 6.

According to the affidavit, "Tear gas tastes like freedom!" and other greatest hits from the insurrectionist's handbook. via CTV news:

A sixth family member, who is a minor, also went into the Capitol with their family, investigators say, citing videos showing the Munns inside the building. The minor is not charged and was not identified by name or image in court records. After the riot, all five family members continued to discuss on social media their day of showing support for then-President Donald Trump. Tom Munn wrote that "patriots began chanting 'they are stealing our country' and 'press forward' as they were carrying the wounded out through us." He went on to say that most Trump supporters in the crowd had left by 5 p.m., "as Antifa began marching through the middle of us towards the capital."

