Mitch McConnell's Sweet Revenge: He's Blocking SAVE Act

Donald Trump is having an extra bad Friday. First, the Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariffs. Then came horrible economic news. Now we hear that Mitch McConnell is intentionally blocking the SAVE America Act, a legislation that Republicans really want to get passed to make it harder for Americans to vote in future elections, including the 2026 midterms.

The New Republic is reporting that McConnell is not allowing the Senate Rules Committee to vote on the SAVE Bill. By preventing the Committee from voting on it, it is unable to move forward - known as "out of committee." The bill is presented as a way to keep elections safe, but in reality, it requires specific forms of ID to vote. And many people, especially women who changed their names due to marriage, people of color, and people of lower socioeconomic status, are not able to secure those specific forms of ID. Therefore, they would be actively disenfranchised from voting.

By going against his own party, McConnell has drawn their anger. Representative Tim Burchett made a Twitter video saying McConnell's actions are "coming from a place of meanness" because he does not like Trump. He also mocked McConnell's acuity, saying: “He’s blocking the SAVE Act, or is he? Is it him or a staff member, because as you know, he’s a lot like Joe Biden was in his last few days in office, or last years in office. His cognizant level is diminishing daily.”

Representative Anna Paulina Luna posted on Twitter that “over 84% of Americans and 95% of Republicans want voter ID. Why do you completely disregard the will of the people who voted for you?” This is a claim that she presented without any evidence.

But this action should not come as a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to McConnell. He actually wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in 2025 that actually said that passing this bill would " give future Democratic presidents and Congress the ability to 'use more sweeping mandates to carry out a complete federal takeover of American elections.”

SO much winning for Donald Trump.