Politics
McConnell To Submit Doomed Abortion Bill In Senate To Save His Seat

A sure sign Moscow Mitch is desperate. He's putting a doomed-to-fail abortion restriction bill on the floor of the Senate to help save his OWN Senate seat.
By Tengrain
McConnell To Submit Doomed Abortion Bill In Senate To Save His Seat
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

#MoscowMitch, At Your Cervix!

NYTimes:

“Senator Mitch McConnell is about to plunge the Senate into the nation’s culture wars with votes on bills to sharply restrict access to late-term abortions and threaten some doctors who perform them with criminal penalties, signaling that Republicans plan to make curbing a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy a central theme of their re-election campaigns this year.

Is it re-run season already?

“After months of shunning legislative activity in favor of confirming President Trump’s judicial nominees — and a brief detour for the president’s impeachment trial — Mr. McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, is expected to bring the bills up for votes on Tuesday. Both lack the necessary 60-vote supermajority to advance, and the Senate has voted previously to reject them.

So it’s a show-vote?

“But by putting them on the floor again, Mr. McConnell hopes to energize the social conservatives who helped elect Mr. Trump and whose enthusiasm will be needed to help Republicans hold on to the Senate this year, while forcing vulnerable Democrats to take uncomfortable votes on bills that frame abortion as infanticide.”

I’m not sure who this sideshow is supposed to fire-up: the fetus-fondling gawd botherers are already on Team Evil, they are not peeling off anytime soon (though demographically that generation is having their own, personal raptures) and the other side is unlikely to be moved by the conspiracy theory that doctors and moms are killing babies after live births.

Anyway, it’s typical that after avoiding 400+ bills on his desk, the one that he would go for is one that he knows will fail AND (allegedly) stir up the Forced Birthers.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Update: Senator Warren has a comment, ahem.

