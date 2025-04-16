TRUMP REVENGE: Ally Launches Primary Vs TOP GOP Leader/Critic

Paxton’s gearing up to challenge Sen. John Cornyn in a primary, and we know Trump is supporting Paxton. Obviously, to Trump being criminally-curious isn’t a disqualifier—it’s a qualifier! Hell, it's a prerequisite!
By Cliff SchecterApril 16, 2025

Well folks, Donald Trump's found yet another mirror to stare lovingly into—in the form of Texas AG and full-time felony collector, Ken Paxton. Yep, a guy who’s been indicted for securities fraud, accused of bribery & allegedly used his office to help a donor cover up an affair. Could Trump find a more kindred spirit

Paxton’s gearing up to challenge Sen. John Cornyn in a primary, and we know Trump is supporting Paxton. How, we'll tell you all about it in the video! Obviously, to Trump being criminally-curious isn’t a disqualifier—it’s a qualifier! Hell, it's a prerequisite!

So, yes, Cornyn's plenty awful. He's played Mitch McConnell's fiddle while DC burned, as his lieutenant in Senate GOP leadership. Cornyn sucks in a major way. But, next to Paxton, he seems like Alice Paul. And there's your modern GOP: choosing between absolutely awful & criminally-curious. And Trump’ll be all in on the latter.

Watch the video for the rest of the story! And remember to support independent media by SUBSCRIBING to Cliff's Edge. With what we've seen this week from The Pennsylvania Governor's mansion to a concentration camp cosplaying as a prison in El Salvador, it's more important than ever before.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon