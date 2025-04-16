TRUMP REVENGE: Ally Launches Primary Vs TOP GOP Leader/Critic

Well folks, Donald Trump's found yet another mirror to stare lovingly into—in the form of Texas AG and full-time felony collector, Ken Paxton. Yep, a guy who’s been indicted for securities fraud, accused of bribery & allegedly used his office to help a donor cover up an affair. Could Trump find a more kindred spirit

Paxton’s gearing up to challenge Sen. John Cornyn in a primary, and we know Trump is supporting Paxton. How, we'll tell you all about it in the video! Obviously, to Trump being criminally-curious isn’t a disqualifier—it’s a qualifier! Hell, it's a prerequisite!

So, yes, Cornyn's plenty awful. He's played Mitch McConnell's fiddle while DC burned, as his lieutenant in Senate GOP leadership. Cornyn sucks in a major way. But, next to Paxton, he seems like Alice Paul. And there's your modern GOP: choosing between absolutely awful & criminally-curious. And Trump’ll be all in on the latter.

With what we've seen this week from The Pennsylvania Governor's mansion to a concentration camp cosplaying as a prison in El Salvador, it's more important than ever before.