Fox Host: GOP 'Silently, Quietly Breathing A Sigh Of Relief' On Tariff Ruling

Fox's Shannon Bream discusses what Republicans are telling them behind closed doors on these illegal Trump tariffs. They all know they're a tax on Americans and inflation and the economy is going to hurt them in the midterm elections, but apparently, the cowards don't want to admit that in public.

Of course she had to get their talking points in on the issue first that they were repeating on there all morning after the ruling came out, which is that this somehow invalidates concerns Democrats have about how corrupt this court is and the need to reform and expand the court.

BREAM: Well, I think that we just need to think about some of the political impact, which you guys have been unpacking with our fantastic guests the last few minutes. But think about a couple of things here. First of all, Democrats have told us incessantly that this court is corrupt, that it is in the pocket of President Donald J. Trump, that it cannot be trusted, that it needs to be term-limited, and that it needs to be expanded.

Today, we're getting all of these pressers, the press releases, the statements in Washington of people saying, Democrats saying, the court got this right. So does it quiet at all any of this political language that has been about modifying the court, these efforts that Democrats say, you know, if they retake the House and Senate, that they may make moves to modify the court as we now know it. So if that happens, we should remember today where they are in full praise of the court and very happy about what it's done.

There is also the political impact on the GOP side. This has been mentioned a little bit. We all know members that we've talked to on the GOP side of the aisle who are are silently, quietly breathing a sigh of relief. There have been Republicans on Capitol Hill who have voted against some of the president's tariffs, they think it's actually hurt the economy and hurts their ability to go out and make the argument that this president is working to make things more affordable.

So, some of them quietly happy that this will maybe reset the markets and some of what we're seeing in our economic data and listen, the president can now say, you know, it's the Supreme Court's fault. I tried, these tariffs were working, it's about the justices and then pivot to the other options he has for other tariffs.