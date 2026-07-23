Ron Johnson Says He'll Govern The Budget By Conspiracy Theory

With the passing of Old Lady Graham, the gavel of the Senate Budget Committee fell into the tainted hands of conspiracy theorist Sen Ron Johnson. What could possibly go wrong? Let's have RoJo himself answer that question.

He appeared on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo when she made the grave mistake of asking him what his goals were. Even worse, he answered.

Well, initially, right now, it's trying to get everybody on the same page to figure out what we actually can pass. But in general, I'm a problem solver. I come from the manufacturing sector. I understand the process for solving a problem. First, you have to admit you have one. And unfortunately, way too many members of Congress, too much of the public, is whistling by the graveyard. They're simply not admitting we have this dire situation, then properly defining it. You know, Democrats falsely accused Republicans of slashing Medicaid. The Wall Street Journal reported that Medicaid spending this year is up 10%. We didn't make a dent in it, and, again, we didn't have the Nick Shirley video showing the massive, rampant fraud, basically using the Medicaid program, a third of all hospice centers in Los Angeles. Absurd. So, Doctor Oz stopped funding 400 of them. None of them complained. So it's just, it's just showing how rampant and endemic fraud is. We need to address that.

Yeah, RoJo was in the manufacturing sector, alright. He was the figurehead of a company that his wealthy father-in-laws established and that his brother-in-law ran. His idea of problem-solving was crying to his father-in-law to come bail him out.

But RoJo pointed out that his priority was to slash Medicare and Medicaid even more, no matter how many conspiracy theories it's going to take, dammit.

Let's hope that his tenure as the chair of the budget committee is a mercifully short one.