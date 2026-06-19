The UFC Fight Was The Distraction: Follow The $100 Billion

Is this the moment America woke up? Or the moment we crossed our own Rubicon?
By Cliff SchecterJune 19, 2026

Trump's UFC spectacle at the White House was framed as entertainment. And that's exactly what it was - if by entertainment they meant distraction. Distraction from an unbelievable capitulation to Iran after fighting a war for no reason. Distraction from the Epstein Files, which just keep swirling Trump like bull sharks circling chum. Distraction from his self-inflicted wound economy, with its inflation, stagnation, corruption, debt, deported workers, etc.

Late-stage Rome was branded "bread and circuses" as its emperors transformed a republic into a monarchy: entertain the masses by giving them gore, right as you're robbing them blind. Right now, an estimated $100 billion in deregulation, mergers, and government contracts is riding on this moment—Monster Energy, crypto.com, trading on insider knowledge, defense contracts.

Is this the moment America woke up? Or the moment we crossed our own Rubicon--or Potomac--walking away from the democracy we inherited to the demented fascism of the mentally and morally mad.

Watch the video and find out! And be sure to subscribe to BAM's YouTube channel while you do!

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