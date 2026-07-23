J.D. Vance Has A Leak In His Boat

It seems the leaks are coming from J.D. Vance's boat —or at least from his security detail.

Donald Trump has spent the last several weeks on a knock-down drag-out rampage over "unauthorized disclosures" to the press that have left Donald and his people looking like a bunch of humiliated, stupid liars.

Now, according to two separate sources familiar with the matter, it seems that at least one culprit of those embarrassing leaks has been tucked inside the Vice President's security detail.

According to new reporting from CNN, an agent who was serving on the security detail for Vice President J.D. Vance has been put on administrative leave. At the same time, an internal review is being conducted, as he is suspected of being the source of the leak regarding a recent news story that disclosed embarrassing details about Vance's travel habits.

One source confirmed that the Secret Service is investigating their internal affairs component, and it remains unclear what, if any, administrative punishments or criminal charges could befall this agent.

The agent within Vance's security detail is suspected of being the source of recent reporting that claimed Vance's Secret Service team was frustrated by the burden placed on them over the vice President's overabundant personal travel schedule. In the story that first broke on MS NOW, Vance's travel plans included a trip on a Marine Corps helicopter with his son to his golf lessons -- a trip that has since been aborted, undoubtedly out of public embarrassment and shame following the leak.

This, of course, serves as just the most recent leak to spring from the Trump Administration's hole-littered boat, as the President and his people scramble to patch the breaks and bail the water before they sink. Just earlier this month, a massive leak surrounding the security of a Qatar-gifted plane Trump had intended to use as Air Force One went public, leading to a massive internal investigation that included subpoenas for the four NYT reporters who broke the story.