Tuberville: America Is Slipping Away, And The Cure Is Gitmo For New York's Mayor

Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, arguably the dumbest m-therf-cker in politics, has never been shy about what he thinks of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. He called him an "idiot" on election night. He said Mamdani's "allegiance is to ISLAM, not to America."

When Mamdani was sworn in on a Quran in January, Tuberville declared "the enemy is inside the gates." In March, he doubled down with a repost pairing Mamdani's photo with 9/11 imagery — the kind of thing that got even Bernie Sanders calling it "blatant Islamophobic racism."

So it's not exactly a surprise that Tuberville's latest riff on New York's mayor skips past dog-whistle and heads straight for detaining a democratically elected official at a military prison. Asked, apparently, to expand on his feelings about Mamdani, Tuberville offered this:

"For some reason, we have enough people in New York that would vote for this guy to run the largest and most popular city in the world. It just goes to show you how close we are to losing our country."

He predicted Mamdani will eventually do something bad enough that "we'll finally say enough's enough" — at which point, per Tuberville, the plan is: "Go put handcuffs on him, get him the hell out of here and send him to Gitmo."

Notably absent from Tuberville's warning: any actual thing Mamdani has done. No policy, no law, no crime — just a racist bigoted senator from Alabama who's spent nine months insisting a mayor from Queens is a threat to the Constitution because voters in New York picked him.

Last year, Tuberville called for Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama to stand trial "for treason." Stop laughing, y'all. I'm sure he was super serious, and wasn't just licking his orange pissdaddy's boots.