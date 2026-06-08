Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Malcolm McLaren's Deep In Vogue. Welcome to Pride Month!

On this day in 1789, James Madison introduces a proposed Bill of Rights in the US House of Representatives.

Open Letters by Mersault had lunch with MAGA gays.

Pixel Envy notes that Meta's lawyers might be getting the Streisand Effect.

Defector looks into the life and then death of the IRS Direct File program.

esoterikos explores the question of, "Is Fancy Autocomplete conscious?"

Bonus Track: Brad Bought A Book is fundraising for Banned Book Week (Oct. 4) during Pride Month, as he says LGBTQ books get targeted first.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).