Once Again, Insurance Companies To Cover Routine Vaccines

A group of insurers will continue covering routine vaccines through 2027 as the Trump administration once again takes aim at the shots and outbreaks of preventable illnesses such as measles and whooping cough lead to hospitalizations and deaths.
Experts told the Guardian that the move has raised questions ahead of the November midterms, but certainly indicates that insurance companies believe vaccines are “safe and effective”.
AHIP, the national trade organization representing the insurance industry in the US, announced at the end of May that its members will continue covering routine vaccines through 2027, an extension of a similar policy for 2026, after a halt to the controversial decisions made by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (Acip).
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