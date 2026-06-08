Trump's Cabinet: A Revolving Door Of Dysfunction

There have always been a few totems one can rely on in a Trump administration: corruption, mediocre thinking, and a Cabinet filled with stooges who always look terrible when they are forced to answer simple questions about their actions.

Democrats take turns embarrassing Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s appearance before the House Armed Services Committee began poorly and got worse as Democrats pressed him for accountability.

Watch Democrats shred Trump stooge in charge of the environment

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin’s appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee quickly turned contentious as he tried his best to deflect and bluster through hard questions about his tenure.

Pam Bondi loses her sh-t at Epstein hearing

Then-Attorney General Pam Bondi’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee went off the rails shortly after Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington asked Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors in the audience to raise their hands.

RFK Jr. reveals Trump’s ‘different way of calculating’ drug prices



Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before the Senate Finance Committee after an embarrassing appearance before the House—and he performed no better this time around.

Noem torn apart at hearing: ‘Your ICE agents shot them in the face’

Kristi Noem, then the homeland security secretary, appeared before the House Judiciary Committee after a rough Senate hearing the day before.

Treasury secretary gets eaten alive by Elizabeth Warren

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessentappeared before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Having been publicly embarrassed during a hearing the day prior, Bessent was no more prepared for an interrogation on Trump’s failing economic policies this time around.

Published with permission of Daily Kos