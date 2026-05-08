Panicky Ka$h Patel Still Has A Job Because He Lacks A Uterus

By now I'm sure you've heard that Ka$h Patel is in a tizzy over the leaks about his bourbon and drunkenness. And because he is in a tizzy and because he is scared shitless he's going to lose his job, he's hammering 2 dozen FBI agents with polygraph tests because apparently there's nothing better for the FBI to be doing in the middle of a war with Iran, hostilities with Russia and relentless cyber attacks.

These reports are not based on one source, which is why Ka$hi has vowed to make every one of them hook up to those polygraph machines and spill their secrets.

But as MS NOW analyst observed to Nicolle Wallace, "If Kash Patel had a uterus, he would have been gone by now. Full stop. full stop," causing Nicolle Wallace to giggle and point out that Pam Bondi would have been fired on the spot for a scene like the one Kash pulled in the Olympic hockey teams locker room. The same for Kristi Noem.

Because Trump only fires the women.

Nicolle Wallace asked, "This would not have happened. right? He would not have been allowed this long leash to continue embarrassing himself and embarrassing the office that he holds."

All kidding aside though, the most disturbing part of Patel's fecklessness is just how unqualified he is to be holding the position he does, as commentator Melissa Murray highlights.

MURRAY: One of the things that is so striking, though, is that not only has he diminished the employment prospects of podcasters everywhere going forward, he's not the only one in this administration that seems to be wholly ill-equipped for the position that they hold.



So for an administration that continually rails about DEI and insists on merit over everything, this is really nasty work. I mean, like, this isn't I mean, like, when I think of merit, this is not what I imagine. and I imagine this isn't what most of the American people imagine, certainly not for the FBI director. I mean, we are only 25 years away from 911 where the FBI and failures of intelligence literally brought us to the point where we have the most serious attack on American soil. What happens now when the head of the FBI is more concerned about what people are saying about him, about his girlfriend and polygraphing people inside the office, rather than letting this division do its work?

And just to put a finer point on it, Nicolle Wallace noted: "In some ways talking about his personal paranoia, about coverage of his personal conduct, takes away from the purges that the offices, the very people that protect the homeland and Americans and our allies from the threat of Iran, the reassignment of of the most experienced agents to immigration and deportation, i mean, the gutting of the FBI, whether Kash Patel goes today or tomorrow or in another year is his legacy, along with his Kash Patel branded with the "s" being a dollar sign I read in The Atlantic on bottles of bourbon. I mean, it's sort of the terrifying to the ludicrous."

I'm not a HUGE fan of the FBI but on balance, they've probably done a decent job until Trump decided he wanted to ruin it after being investigated by them. It is rather frightening to understand what kind of national security threat we're facing with this feckless man who is more interested in fine bourbon with his name on it than the security of the nation, whether it be from right wing fanatics or Iranian militants.

But seriously, folks. Look at the deep strain of misogyny running through this. Did Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem deserve to be fired? You're damn right they did. Does Kash Patel. Absolutely. So what is the holdup? Does a penis automatically buy a "get out of firing free" card?

These are your taxpayer dollars at work, and they're not doing a very good job.