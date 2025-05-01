Pam Bondi Claims Donald Saved 258 Million Lives From Fentanyl

Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed Trump saved two-thirds of the country from overdosing from fentanyl in today's Trump North Korean-style Dear Leader Cabinet meeting.
Bondi tweeted out yesterday that Trump saved 119 Million lives, a number that ties to literally nothing.
That's some creative accounting right there.
These cabinet meetings are very creepy.
BONDI: 3,400 kilos of fentanyl since you've been in your last 100 days, which saved, are you ready for this, media, 258 million lives.
Kids are dying every day because they're taking this junk laced with something else.
They don't know what they're taking.
They think they're buying a Tylenol or an Adderall and a Xanax.
And it's laced with fentanyl, and they're dropping dead.
And no longer because of you, what you've done.
The MAGAts do find new and insane ways to glorify pig Trump.
In a White House fact sheet put out by the Biden administration on July 31, 2024, in just five months, they seized over 442 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl at U.S. borders.
Trump is seizing much less fentanyl than Biden did.
Today is Fentanyl Awareness day. In President Trump’s first 100 days we’ve seized over 22 million fentanyl laced pills, saving over 119 Million lives.
We are fighting relentlessly for the families of loved ones lost, for those whose lives are at risk, and for the soul of our… pic.twitter.com/nQLnN0nipn
— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 29, 2025