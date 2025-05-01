Pam Bondi Claims Donald Saved 258 Million Lives From Fentanyl

Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed Trump saved two-thirds of the country from overdosing from fentanyl in today's Trump North Korean-style Dear Leader Cabinet meeting.

Bondi tweeted out yesterday that Trump saved 119 Million lives, a number that ties to literally nothing.

That's some creative accounting right there.

These cabinet meetings are very creepy.

BONDI: 3,400 kilos of fentanyl since you've been in your last 100 days, which saved, are you ready for this, media, 258 million lives.

Kids are dying every day because they're taking this junk laced with something else.

They don't know what they're taking.

They think they're buying a Tylenol or an Adderall and a Xanax.

And it's laced with fentanyl, and they're dropping dead.

And no longer because of you, what you've done.