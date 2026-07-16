'High-T Department': Hegseth's New Pentagon Program Tests Troops' Testosterone

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday that he is authorizing a testosterone deficiency screening program for soldiers 30 years of age and older.

Why, do you ask?

He said it's because, "the modern battlefield is brutal and unrelenting it requires and demands maximum psychological and mental readiness, and by addressing these health markers early, we're keeping you on the leading edge of lethality and giving you the same level of support that you give this nation – the absolute best."

As far as we can tell, I don't think bombs have testosterone.

This unqualified toxic reprobate has turned the US military into a laughingstock.

The world is laughing at Whiskey Pete and Demented Donald over the Iran debacle.

Better use of testing equipment would be to give Pete Hegseth a drug test every day.

Worm-brain Kennedy has been leading the charge on talking testosterone for his anti-aging campaign.

Of course, what Hegseth proposes is useless.

"In a statement, the American Urological Association said it “appreciates the Administration’s understanding of the importance of screening men for testosterone deficiency”, although “the diagnosis of testosterone deficiency should not be based on a single blood test alone.” Rather, the association said such a test could serve as a “baseline value” for individuals “who warrant further evaluation.” The association also cautioned that a diagnosis of low-testosterone should not be made on one test alone, but rather based on symptoms and two separate tests."

This sure sounds like gender affirming care, doesn't it?