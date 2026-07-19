Pete Hegseth Introduces Testosterone

God's favorite man juice.
By Ed ScarceJuly 19, 2026

A winner here by Bruce Kluger.

@magacountrymusic is a satirical music and video project created by journalist and lyricist Bruce Kluger. The channel parodies the political genre, frequently producing and releasing musical satires of prominent political figures.

via YouTube:

Driven by unrelenting news events, journalist, satirist and rhyming outlaw Bruce Kluger wrote the songs for his first solo album, "MAGA Country.”

Over the course of his career, Bruce has written newspaper and magazine articles, opinion columns, personal essays, political satire, radio sketches, song lyrics, three books, one off-Broadway musical and, at one point, an historic plaque that still stands on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, graduate of the University of Maryland, and proud member of New York City’s liberal elite (absent the money part), he is an avid student of American history—particularly of the nation's founding and its storied presidency. He hopes it survives.

"Low T Pete will never live this down." Indeed.

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